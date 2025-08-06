Mandatory Water Conservation Order in Town of Antigonish

The Town of Antigonish initiated a mandatory water conservation order.

As of this morning, all customers under the town’s water utility are banned from watering lawns, trees, flower beds, and gardens and cannot fill pools, wash walkways, driveways, or vehicles.

Social media for the town states the mandatory conservation order will remain until the James River Dam refills. Town By-law enforcement officers will enforce the measures and anyone found to be breaking the mandatory rules may be subjected to having their water service disconnected.

The town also announced the closure of the splash pad at Columbus field in accordance with the conservation measures.