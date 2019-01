StFX Men’s Hockey goaltender Blade Mann-Dixon was named the AUS male athlete of

the week.

IN his first year of eligibility, Mann-Dixon helped his team to three wins last week.

He made 22 saves against UPEI in a 5-1 win last Tuesday and offered 29 more in another 5-1 win against UPEI on Friday, good enough for the game’s third star.

On Saturday, Mann-Dixon made 38 saves and was named player of the game in a 3-2 win over naitonaly number 1 ranked UNB.