Many Schools Closed for Third Consecutive Day as Area Residents Dig out of Storm

Some students in the local area will not be in school for a third straight day as we dig out out from a weekend storm that dumped more than 100 centimetres of snow.

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education says schools are closed in Pictou and Cumberland Counties along with Tatamagouche Regional Academy. There’s also no school with the Strait Regional Centre for Education along with Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat, Paqtnkek Education Centre and the NSCC’s Pictou Campus in Stellarton.

Provincial government offices in Victoria County and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will remain closed.

Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in the Eastern Zone will continue to be reduced.