Maple farm owner-operator says this season could be a good one

A local maple producer says this season has the potential to be a good one.

Jason Haverkort, owner-operator of Haveracres Maple Farm, said it’s still early in the maple season, noting it was a bit concerning to see so many warm days this early in the season. He noted it looks like we are headed for more typical March weather next week, adding the potential is there for a good season depending on the weather we will see over the next month to six weeks.

When asked about how last month’s heavy snowfall affected the operation, Haverkort said it helped.

He said they were able to produce some maple products already, noting things should be wide open by the third week of March. After battling the weather the past few years, Haverkort said they could have used some more sun last summer and would liked to have seen trees recover better.