Ken Farrell stopped into Emily Ives's grade 5 class today to present her with the Teacher of the Month prize. Congratulations Emily and keep up the great work!
Happy Birthday to John and Troy Collins, celebrating 17 years. Enjoy your day and the Tim's treats.
StFX University is advising Phase 2B of the Oland Centre revitalization project is soon to begin. This phase will see the replacement of all varsity locker rooms along the building adjacent to the turf field. Work is expected to continue until the end of July. From today until the end of construction, the pedestrian pathway […]
With the SNC Lavalin affair being the talk of Ottawa over the last few weeks, a local Liberal MP sees it becoming an issue in the next federal election. Around a month ago, allegations arose that former justice minister Jody Wilson Raybould was pressed into stopping a criminal prosecution of SNC Lavalin. Treasury Board President […]
In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6. […]