Three New Cases of COVID-19; One Person Dies of the Virus12:30 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the province. A woman in her 80s in the central zone passed away. He passing raised the number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 66. The province also reported three new cases today, bringing the total of active cases […]
Town of Pictou Holds the Line on Tax Rates10:27 am | Read Full Article
Tax rates are staying the same in the town of Pictou. During a recent regular meeting, Pictou Town Council approved its operating budget for 2021-2022 as well as its tax rates. The residential tax rate remains at $1.64 per $100 of assessment, and the commercial rate stays at $4.34. Mayor Jim Ryan said an increase […]
Shauna Neary of Antigonish To Officiate at the 2021 World Wo...9:27 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Shauna Neary will officiate at the upcoming 2021 World Women’s Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro in May. Neary is a longtime referee who previously officiated at the Women’s World Championship Division 3 in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2019. Neary is also an accomplished coach who has volunteered with the Hockey Nova Scotia High […]