Provincial Health officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/3c3WqBc
⚠️ Due to the road conditions, the supply truck for the Pop-Up COVID-19 Rapid Testing has not arrived yet, but it is on its way.
Please delay your arrival at Glasgow Square until 5 pm.
Any updates will be posted here.
Thank you for your cooperation. https://twitter.com/NewGlasgowNS/status/1372898339654615044
Three New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:43 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases are in Central Zone and all close contacts of previously reported cases. There are 17 active cases of the virus. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,549 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday. The province has […]
Larry’s River Resident Jude Avery named as a recipient...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
A Guysborough resident is one of six Nova Scotians named as recipients of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia. The award, created in August 2020 by Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, recognizes people whose social, economic or cultural contributions have made a difference in the francophone community and in […]
Brockville, Ontario Defender Ashley Monds to Join X-Women Ho...10:23 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume is pleased to report the signing of defender Ashley Monds from the Nepean Wildcats of the PWHL. Known as a well-balanced blueliner, the 5’6” left-hander from Brockville, Ont. will come to the X-Women program in September with three years of PWHL experience. She currently serves as team captain. Monds […]