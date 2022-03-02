Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Park Smart!
Residents are reminded that the overnight winter parking ban is in effect. The ban is in place to help with safe snow clearing and ongoing winter maintenance. Motorists who park overnight on the street or in a Town-owned parking lot are doing so at their own risk.
All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are dismissing students early today due to deteriorating weather conditions. Dismissal will be at Noon today.
The #Stellarton library is closed today - Wednesday March 2, 2022 for staff training as we prepare for some exciting new changes to our online catalogue and borrowing procedures for library users!
Thank you, for your patience and understanding.
Ship Hector Restoration Receives Major Donation7:05 pm | Read Full Article
The Charting Our Course community campaign to restore the Ship Hector by next year received a boost from an anonymous donor. A release from the campaign states a Pictou County resident wishes to remain anonymous contributed $75,000 contribution over three years. The aim of the campaign is to raise $2.5 million to restore the fully […]
Bicycle Nova Scotia Details Plans for Port Hawkesbury9:26 am | Read Full Article
Bicycle Nova Scotia laid out its plans for Port Hawkesbury. Meghan Doucette, Active Transportation Planner with Bicycle Nova Scotia, said over the past two years, they have been partnering with the town on the Blue Route Hubs project, an initiative to support towns along the provincial Blue Route cycling network to design and implement safe […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]