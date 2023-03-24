Listen Live
Local Company Submits Low Bids on Road Construction Contract...10:37 am | Read Full Article
A local company submitted the lowest bids on a couple of road construction contracts. Chapman Brothers Construction posted the lowest quote of $8.1 million for five projects in Colchester County. The work includes drainage, guardrail, asphalt concrete patching and repaving, and bridge rehabilitation. The projects are two sections of Trunk 6 covering almost 12 kilometres, […]
Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force Receives over 30 Si...10:12 am | Read Full Article
The Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force received over 30 signatories for their terms of reference. John Ouellette, president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, highlighted the work of the task force in his opening remarks at the State of the Strait Business Update on Wednesday. Amanda Mombourquette, warden for […]
Gillis Pleased with Performance by X-Men and X-Women Runners...10:19 am | Read Full Article
The head coach of the St. FX track and field team says he’s pleased with the results by X-Men and X-Women runners at the recent USports national championship in Saskatoon. Eric Gillis says six competitors went to nationals, three runners qualified by winning an individual AUS championship. The women’s 4 by 800 metre relay team also […]