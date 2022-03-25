Listen Live
Mar 25 Subway trivia: In a survey, 93% of women said THIS is the compliment they would most like to receive. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Recent Spike of Gasoline Prices leads to Increase in Taxi Fa...9:20 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost a little more to get around town in a cab for the next few weeks. Antigonish Town Council voted to increase the flat rate for taxi fares within the town from $7 to $8 for the next eight weeks. The request came to council from local cab companies following the recent […]
Antigonish Town Council hears from Groups Planning Summer Ev...8:55 am | Read Full Article
With COVID- 19 causing cancelations or alterations to a number of local summer events the last two years, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said council is eager to wrap its arms around groups looking to schedule events this year. Monday’s council meeting featured presentations from the Antigonish Highland Society in regards to this year’s Highland Games, […]
St. FX Runner Jane Hergett named a Top Eight Academic All-Ca...9:29 am | Read Full Article
StFX runner Jane Hergett was recently named one of the top eight academic all-Canadians for the 2020-2021 season. Hergett ran her way into the blue and white record books at STFX University in 2019-20. The 2019 AUS cross country individual silver medalist carried her success on the outdoor trails onto the indoor track, setting four […]