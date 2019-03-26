Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A veteran of municipal politics, Westville Mayor Roger MacKay has set his sights on this fall's federal election. He will run for the Conservative nomination in Central Nova. https://t.co/E95t0wRw4q
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at the Advocote Printing and Publishing building on Sunday. https://t.co/YNsbDRXUXY
Special Olympics National Summer Games Cairn permanently ins...8:45 am | Read Full Article
The cairn commemorating the 2018 Special Olympic National Summer games is up in its permanent home. The monument was installed yesterday in the Antigonish Cairn park, and faces StFX, the site of the games. Mary Farrell, Antigonish Town Council member and coordinator for the opening ceremonies of the event, said a cauldron was needed to […]
Roger MacKay to Seek Conservative Nomination in Central Nova8:24 am | Read Full Article
Westville Mayor Roger MacKay is looking to make a move to federal politics. MacKay has announced his intention to run for the Conservative Party’s nomination in Central Nova for the upcoming federal election. MacKay has been involved with Westville Town Council since 1994. For the past decade, he’s been the town’s Mayor. MacKay says his […]
Marchand signs with ECHL’s Indy Fuel6:42 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Goaltender Chase Marchand is moving to the pro hockey ranks. Marchand has signed with the Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League, an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. Marchand participated in the Blackhawks development camp last summer. Marchand was last year’s U Sports Goaltender of the year, and led the […]