There was a lockdown Tuesday at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy.
Late Bus: 220 Lenny Knickle, Frank H, East Pictou Middle School, 35 Minutes late this morning
School Adminstrators Placed East Antigonish Education Centre...7:41 am | Read Full Article
Administrators with the Strait Regional Centre for Education confirmed there was a lockdown at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy Tuesday. SRCE communications coordinator Deanna Gillis said East Antigonish principal Richard Britten sent a letter to families regarding the incident. In the letter, Britten states staff initiated a lockdown as the result of a behavioural incident involving […]
Provincial Budget includes Measures for Northeastern Nova Sc...2:00 pm | Read Full Article
The province tabled its latest budget this afternoon. Finance and Treasury Minister Karen Casey said being fiscally responsible allowed the province to invest in new and existing programs for Nova Scotians. The 209-2020 budget estimates a $33.6 million surplus with revenue of 11.01 billion and expenditures of 10.98 billion. The document also projects […]
Synishin Resigns as Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance Bull...2:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Bulldogs are looking for a new head coach. Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Bulldogs head coach David Synishin has stepped down. Bulldogs GM Gerry Marangoni said the organization is sad to see Synishin step down, adding Synishin is a phenomenal coach and the program benefitted from his experience and expertise. Synishin said the reason he […]