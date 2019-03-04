Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Indoor Cannabis Cultivation and Growing Facility in Stellato...2:19 pm | Read Full Article
Federal authorities have granted a license for an indoor cannabis cultivation and growing facility in Stellarton. This is the third growing facility for Vancouver-based cannabis producer Zenabis Global. It’s located at 114 Acadia Avenue. That site was the former home of a television manufacturing plant for Clairtone Sound and a shipping and receiving warehouse for […]
Antigonish Town and County Prepare for 55 Plus Games1:48 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town and County is getting ready to host the Nova Scotia 55 plus games. The event will take place from July 31st to August 3rd. More than 800 athletes and their families are expected to participate. The co-chairs of the games organizing committee are Antigonish Town Councillor Dianne Roberts and Antigonish County Councillor Vaughn […]
Sports Roundup – March 37:08 am | Read Full Article
In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6. […]