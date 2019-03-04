Listen Live
Early dismissal, St. Mary's Education Centre/Academy students at 11am due to predicted deteriorating weather
The monthly meeting of St. Andrew's Oak and Owl Seniors Club scheduled for 1 pm today at the St. Andrews Community Centre is cancelled
Old Growth Forest Property in Baddeck River Area Donated to ...12:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has received a 130 acre gift of an old growth forest in the Baddeck River area. The trust says the gift comes from Irene and the late Ernest Forbes who wanted to ensure that the property remains in its natural state. The property is within the 6800 acre provincially protected […]
Environment Canada Watching Two Storms that Could Impact The...9:47 am | Read Full Article
A couple of storms appear to be headed our way this weekend and into early next week. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating the first low will pass south of the province on Sunday. Snow ahead of the system will begin over western Nova Scotia late in the day Saturday and spread […]
Sports Roundup – March 37:08 am | Read Full Article
In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6. […]