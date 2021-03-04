Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Road conditions this morning, stretch of the Cabot Trail still closed today, snow covered also in the highlands, other major routes mostly clear with moisture, drive carefully for Strait Way Kia Antigonish and New Glasgow, updates 7:20, 1:20 5:20 daily, socials & web 989xfm
Kevin Walker Inverness, Happy Birthday, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to the address supplied.
2021 Antigonish Highland Games Suspended4:27 pm | Read Full Article
For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of the Antigonish Highland Games. The President of the Antigonish Highland Society Bill Fraser says after considering the current social gathering restrictions and expectations of what the rules might be in July, the board decided at its March meeting to suspend […]
Three New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:11 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Two of the new infections are in Central Zone, and one is in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There are now 30 active cases of the virus, one more than Tuesday. Four people […]
X-Women Basketball’s Tahmala Thorpe, X-Men Hockey̵...10:33 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball and Hockey. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Tahmala Thorpe. The first year Arts student from Mississauga, Ontario was the X-Women Basketball Player of the week for her efforts. She has shown continuous improvement on the court. X-Men Hockey Goaltender Joseph […]