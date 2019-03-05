Listen Live
Cancellation: Antigonish Adult friendship Corner at St Paul Centre is cancelled today (March 5th)
March 4th Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr B Bulldog Toonie Tumble, Theresa MacKeigan of Antigonish played her number and won $4758.00. The next draw March 11th.
Healthy Relationships for Youth Program Receives Five Year F...2:40 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association’s Healthy Relationships for Youth Program is growing. The school based peer-facilitated violence prevention program that operates in the Strait Regional Centre for Education and 9 other schools around the province is receiving $1 million in funding over five years from the Public Health Agency of […]
Indoor Cannabis Cultivation and Growing Facility in Stellato...2:19 pm | Read Full Article
Federal authorities have granted a license for an indoor cannabis cultivation and growing facility in Stellarton. This is the third growing facility for Vancouver-based cannabis producer Zenabis Global. It’s located at 114 Acadia Avenue. That site was the former home of a television manufacturing plant for Clairtone Sound and a shipping and receiving warehouse for […]
Sports Roundup – March 37:08 am | Read Full Article
In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6. […]