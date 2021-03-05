Listen Live
Broadband Upgrades completing Round One, Round Two Planning ...9:47 am | Read Full Article
Upgrades to high speed internet are progressing well in Antigonish County. Warden Owen McCarron says work on round one Broadband upgrades are nearing completion, and planning is underway for communities in round two. McCarron says that once round two is complete, the county expects close to 99 per cent of addresses in the municipality could hook […]
Gasoline Up, Diesel Down as UARB sets Weekly Prices9:42 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 1.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.25.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.26 on Cape Breton. While gasoline is up this […]
X-Women Basketball’s Tahmala Thorpe, X-Men Hockey̵...10:33 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball and Hockey. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Tahmala Thorpe. The first year Arts student from Mississauga, Ontario was the X-Women Basketball Player of the week for her efforts. She has shown continuous improvement on the court. X-Men Hockey Goaltender Joseph […]