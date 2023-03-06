Listen Live
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Lab...9:38 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made a stop at his alma mater this past week. Fraser and Seamus O’Regan, the federal Labour minister and a former StFX student, were in Antigonish on February 27 to speak with nursing and political science students. Fraser, who also studied at StFX, said they spoke with nursing students to learn more […]
New Rental Property that includes Affordable Housing Units u...9:31 am | Read Full Article
A new rental property with an affordable housing component is going up in Guysborough. Andrew Boudreau, president of Caper Developments and Atlantic Edge Properties, said his company is establishing a 36 unit complex for residents who are 55 and older, with 18 of the units serving as affordable housing with the rest being market rent. […]
Sports Roundup – March 56:20 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Canada Games: Team Nova Scotia is going for gold in women’s hockey. Last night in Charlottetown, Nova Scotia defeated Ontario in their semi-final 3-2. Sarah Fraser & Julia MacDonald each had one assist in the win, while Rhyah Stewart made 46 saves. Nova Scotia plays BC for the gold medal at 11:30 am […]