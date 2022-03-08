Listen Live
Public Notice:
Please be advised that due to high water levels, the Town has barricaded the lower section of the Creighton Lane Parking Lot out of an abundance of caution.
Education Officials Preparing for Easing of Health Restricti...10:26 am | Read Full Article
Local centres for education are getting ready for upcoming changes to health restrictions. With the province aiming to move into phase three of its reopening plan on March 21, health restrictions regarding masks, gathering limits, and social distancing are set to end. Paul Landry, executive director of the SRCE, said schools continue to follow public […]
New Glasgow’s Tara Inn to be converted into Affordable...9:52 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Cooperative Council found a new use for New Glasgow’s Tara Inn. Diane Kelderman, president of the council, said her group is converting the motel into 36 affordable housing units. She said the council is always looking for ideas to do good in communities, with affordable housing being a big issue. After speaking […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]