Marathon of Respect and Equality Run to be held in Pictou County

Pictou County’s marathon of respect and equality or MORE is set for Wednesday.

Henderson Paris, a human rights activist, will lead the run, which will visit school and community rallies in each municipality in the County, including Pictou Landing First Nation.

It’s the 10th anniversary for the marathon, and when combined with its predecessor, the Paris’ Run Against Racism, marks three decades of social justice education in the area.

Anyone wanting to take part can join along with runners gathering at the Pictou Tourist Bureau at 8:00 am for the first leg. The run will make stops at the Water Street Gazebo, Walter Duggan Elementary, the NSCC gym in Stellarton, New Glasgow Academy, Pictou Landing First Nation elementary, and Trenton elementary.

For more information, contact Peter or Dianne White at 902-752-2709.