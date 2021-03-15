GIRL – Emily and Marty Malloy, Lochaber
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials report no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/2OrfWif
Province Announces Burns Restrictions Come into Effect2:50 pm | Read Full Article
Here’s a sign that spring is just around the corner. The province’s Lands and Forestry department has announced burn restrictions come into effect today. The BurnSafe map on the province’s web site will be updated daily at 2 p.m. to show if burning is permitted that day. If a county is shown in green, burning […]
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:29 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,667 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, all were negative. The number of active cases of the virus totals 17, one less than Sunday. There is one person in hospital, in ICU. Premier Iain Rankin says as Nova Scotians reflect […]
Sports Roundup – March 146:31 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS Junior Hockey: The Antigonish Bulldogs begin their Division Semi-Final tonight against the Pictou County Scotians. The Sold Out Game 1 is at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30. The other semi-final between the Strait Pirates and Junior Miners begins Tuesday night in Membertou. U15: The Wearwell Bombers fell 6-5 in Overtime to the […]