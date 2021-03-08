Outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 331 Clydesdale Road.
Late Bus:
Bus 165, driver Carl Campbell, serving Dalbrae Academy,Whycocomagh Education Centre, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs complete 2,768 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday; none were positive. The number of active cases of the virus totals 24, down from 29 on Sunday. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU Premier Iain Rankin says it’s encouraging […]
St. FX University’s Coady International Institute has announced its course offerings for 2021-22. The Coady’s Director of the International Centre for Women’s Leadership Eileen Alma says there are 15 courses planned, beginning in April. Alma say all courses will be offered on-line because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alma says some of the courses the Coady has offered […]
Tributes were paid to St. FX X-Men Basketball Head Coach Steve Konchalski over the weekend as he led his team onto the court for the final time in a varsity game. Konchalksi’s X-Men defeated Acadia 99-76 in the inaugural Coach K Challenge, an annual game between the two teams. It was Coach K’s 919th victory. Following […]