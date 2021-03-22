BOY – Delanie and Spencer Green, Pondville
Late Buses:
149 Brian Ward, Pictou County, Saltsprings, West Pictou, Northumberland Regional, 30 minutes late
112, Brenda Budai, Pictou County, AG Baillie, North Nova Education Center, 30 minutes.
Clear sailing this morning, drive carefully, school is back in this week. Details for Straitway Kia Antigonish and New Glasgow 7:20, 1:20 and 5:20 daily, socials 989XFM and online http://989xfm.ca
Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia1:38 pm | Read Full Article
There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other two new cases are in Eastern Zone and both […]
New Glasgow Police Issue Fine for Violating Quarantine1:49 pm | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 57 year-old woman for not self-isolating after returning to Nova Scotia. Responding to a complaint this morning, police arrived at a business parking lot on the Westville Road, where a woman who arrived from Alberta had failed to self-isolate for the required 14 days. She was fined under […]
Brockville, Ontario Defender Ashley Monds to Join X-Women Ho...10:23 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume is pleased to report the signing of defender Ashley Monds from the Nepean Wildcats of the PWHL. Known as a well-balanced blueliner, the 5’6” left-hander from Brockville, Ont. will come to the X-Women program in September with three years of PWHL experience. She currently serves as team captain. Monds […]