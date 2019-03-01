There will be an indoor garage sale on March 2 all day at A-100 Braemore Avenue, in the basement at the back.
It's a forest that's been undisturbed for at least eight decades. The 130 acre property in the Baddeck River area will be protected permanently; the land has been donated to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust.
Late Bus: 197, Inverness, Paula Hart, SAERC,Tamarac Education Centre, 15 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has received a 130 acre gift of an old growth forest in the Baddeck River area. The trust says the gift comes from Irene and the late Ernest Forbes who wanted to ensure that the property remains in its natural state. The property is within the 6800 acre provincially protected […]
A couple of storms appear to be headed our way this weekend and into early next week. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating the first low will pass south of the province on Sunday. Snow ahead of the system will begin over western Nova Scotia late in the day Saturday and spread […]
Antigonish’s Brianna Gottschall was named to the AUS Women’s Basketball all-rookie team. On the men’s side, X’s Daniel Passley was named a second team allstar and Atik Gilao was named to the all-rookie team. The AUS named their allstars and award winners today for men’s and women’s basketball. Facebook Twitter