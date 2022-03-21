GIRL – Jess and Francis Olan, Port Hawkesbury
Late Bus:
Clyde Teasdale's bus serving École Acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Masking requirements will remain at St. FX University as the province moves to phase 3 of its re-opening plan. http://bit.ly/3N81k0p
Some Local Physicians have Mixed Feelings as Province Lifts ...9:26 am | Read Full Article
A number of COVID-19 related health restrictions ended today in the province and a local doctor says some physicians have mixed feelings. On one hand, said Dr. Tania Sullivan, site lead for the emergency room at St. Martha’s Hospital, said doctors exist as regular people in their communities and see the value in finding progressive ways […]
Masking to Remain at St. FX University9:21 am | Read Full Article
With a number of provincial health restrictions easing today, St.FX president Dr. Andy Hakin said the local university will maintain its masking policy. This means masks are mandatory with some exceptions, including residences and some closed events. Hakin said while the provincial mask regulations are ending, Covid 19 is still around. Hakin said there is […]
Two Players with the Antigonish Bulldogs Receive Major Leagu...11:52 am | Read Full Article
Members of the Antigonish Junior “B” Bulldogs have picked up some hardware. The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League has announced recipients of its regular season awards. Bulldogs forward Fearghus MacDonald has been named Most Valuable Player. Team mate Ryan MacLellan has captured the Best Defenceman Award. The Antigonish Junior “B” Bulldogs are the league’s Executive […]