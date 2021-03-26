GIRL – Shana and George Yousef, Troy
RCMPNS at scene of crash on Hwy 104 between exits 27 & 29 near #Telford. Hwy 104 expected to be closed for several hours.
Bus 357, driven by Wilf Allen taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School and St Andrew Junior School is travelling 30 minutes late.
Friday: Burning permitted after 7 p.m. in Colchester, Cumberland, HRM, Hants and Pictou counties. Burning permitted after 2 p.m. in other counties.
Check before you burn and know municipal bylaws! Restrictions updated daily at 2 p.m.: http://novascotia.ca/burnsafe
Five New Cases of COVID-193:12 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today. Health officials say the cases are all in the Central Zone: three involve close contacts of previously reported infections and two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province has 24 active reported infections. Officials say they had administered 71,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine […]
Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia1:38 pm | Read Full Article
There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other two new cases are in Eastern Zone and both […]
Sports Roundup March 275:23 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs have won their series against the Pictou County Scotians. The Bulldogs took Game 6 at the Antigonish Arena with a 4-1 victory. The Bulldogs next face the Junior Miners in the Sid Rowe Division Semi-Finals. U15: The Wearwell Bombers thrashed the Whalers 7-3 Friday night at the Pictou […]