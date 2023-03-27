GIRL – Chloe and Jesse LeBlanc, Margaree Road
Renal Care at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou ...11:46 am | Read Full Article
The Province is expanding renal care at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in the town of Pictou. The Nova Scotia Government will spend $3.58 million to grow its renal care service at the hospital from four dialysis stations to 12. That will provide care for an additional 22 dialysis patients a week, up from 48. The […]
Three Local Arts, Cultural and Community Organizations recei...11:44 am | Read Full Article
Three local arts, cultural and community organizations have received funding from the province. They are among 11 groups that are receiving $15.5 million from the Nova Scotia Government for new or upgraded infrastructure. The largest local grant is $4.7 million towards project costs for the Pictou Cultural Hub. The Gaelic College is receiving $300,000 toward […]
Garry Kell Wins Two Events at Atlantic Arm Wrestling Champio...3:52 pm | Read Full Article
A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill. Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class. Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award. The championship had the largest field […]