BOY – Marcy Daigle and Kelton Martell, West Bay
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s excited about the potential for a full- scale oyster farm being developed by the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation in Pomquet Harbour. Recently, Kelloway announced government is committing $498,118 to the project. Kelloway says it will bring jobs, infrastructure and represents a resurgence of oyster farming in Northeastern Nova Scotia […]
There’s lots of interest in an application by Town Point Consulting for three marine aquaculture licenses and leases for oyster cultivation in the outer reaches of Antigonish Harbour. A total of 17 groups and individuals applied for Intervenor status to the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board for an upcoming hearing into Town Point’s application, set […]
A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill. Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class. Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award. The championship had the largest field […]