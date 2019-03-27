Listen Live
The RCMP is investigating a break-in last week at a vacant building in Pictou. https://t.co/cFxSYKzK7B
In Antigonish County, there was a collision between a horse and buggy and a pick-up truck. The driver of the horse and buggy was injured in the crash. https://t.co/2JFSxpErwg
One man sent to hospital following a collision between a Pic...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP are reporting a collision between a pickup truck and a horse and buggy left one man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The collision took place yesterday on Highway 4 in James River around 2:20 p.m. A pickup truck stuck an eastbound horse and buggy from behind, which ejected the driver of the buggy. […]
RCMP Investigate Pictou Break-In12:47 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s help regarding a recent break-in. Police say it occurred at an unoccupied building on Patterson Street in Pictou. Police say they were alerted of the break-in last Friday morning. Police say entry was gained to the building by breaking the glass on the rear doors. […]
Synishin Resigns as Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance Bull...2:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Bulldogs are looking for a new head coach. Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Bulldogs head coach David Synishin has stepped down. Bulldogs GM Gerry Marangoni said the organization is sad to see Synishin step down, adding Synishin is a phenomenal coach and the program benefitted from his experience and expertise. Synishin said the reason he […]