BOY – Kristen Boudreau and Ryan Chisholm, Lower South River
Pictou County's Maxine MacLean named to Province's Round Table on Environment and Sustainable Prosperity
Yesterday, Environment Minister Keith Irving appointed Pictou County’s Maxine MacLean and 11 others to the round table on the environment and sustainable prosperity. The round table advises to the minister of environment and climate change as well as the premier on protecting the environment, and how it links to strengthening the economy and supporting social […]
COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in the Province next Week
Provincial Health officials says there are still appointments available at COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week for Nova Scotians who are 75 and older. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being offered. Appointments can be made in a dozen communities across the province, including Antigonish and New Glasgow. Appointments can be made on line at www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or […]
Amy Walsh of Hockey Nova Scotia named to the NHL and NHLPA Female Hockey Advisory Committee
Amy Walsh, the executive director for Hockey Nova Scotia since the fall of 2018, was recently named to the NHL and NHLPA Female Hockey Advisory Committee. The aim of the committee is to accelerate the growth of female hockey in North America In December 2019, Walsh spearheaded the Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity & Inclusion Task […]