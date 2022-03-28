The home of the Mulgrave Road Theatre in Guysborough is growing, with some help from the provincial government. Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow has announced the province will invest $400,000 towards the expanded RoadHouse Creative Centre. It will accommodate a 232-square-metre multi-use performance space ,and technical, administrative and community spaces of 511 square metres. The facility will be designed to be net-zero, incorporating accessibility features, passive solar gain and solar heating, the latest LED lighting technology and energy efficient heating and cooling systems. In addition to the environmental benefits, the facility will contribute to the social betterment of the region. The […]