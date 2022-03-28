BOY – Desiree Traboulsee and Cullen MacIsaac, Antigonish
Mulgrave Road Theatre receives $400,000 from the Province to...4:09 pm | Read Full Article
The home of the Mulgrave Road Theatre in Guysborough is growing, with some help from the provincial government. Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow has announced the province will invest $400,000 towards the expanded RoadHouse Creative Centre. It will accommodate a 232-square-metre multi-use performance space ,and technical, administrative and community spaces of 511 square metres. The facility will be designed to be net-zero, incorporating accessibility features, passive solar gain and solar heating, the latest LED lighting technology and energy efficient heating and cooling systems. In addition to the environmental benefits, the facility will contribute to the social betterment of the region. The […]
St. FX receives $23.4 million from the province For Deferred...3:46 pm | Read Full Article
The province is spending $105 million to upgrade infrastructure, foster research and improve healthcare and training at Nova Scotia’s rural universities. It includes $65 million in deferred maintenance projects at St. FX, Acadia and Cape Breton Universities and Universite Sainte-Anne. St. FX University’s share of that pot is $23.4 million. St. FX President Dr. Andy […]
Seedings set at USport Nationals, Conlan MacKenzie Does Well...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
The seedings have been set for the USports National Men’s Hockey Championship, to be held this week at Acadia University in Wolfville. The St. FX X-Men, seeded fifth at the tourney will play fourth seed Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal of the tournment at 1 o’clock Thursday. The University of Alberta Golden Bears, the […]