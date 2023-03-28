Listen Live
News
Sports
Cancellations
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with Recent Federal-Prov...
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming a recent announcement by the federal and provincial governments to support 10 affordable housing projects across Nova Scotia. The total commitment is $16.6 million that will create 236 new rental units, with more than half offered at rents at or below 80 per cent of the local market. […]
Westville Announces Updated Property Tax Exemptions
Westville has updated its property tax exemption for another year. At last night’s monthly meeting, council voted to exempt up to $275 in property taxes for households making less than $24,847. Council votes each year on where to set the exemption level, based on the Consumer Price Index, which over the last year rose 6.8 […]
Garry Kell Wins Two Events at Atlantic Arm Wrestling Champio...
A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill. Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class. Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award. The championship had the largest field […]