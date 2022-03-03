Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The District of Guysborough is donating $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund. It is also encouraging other municipalities across the province and nation-wide to do the same. http://bit.ly/3pyyCvK
Sports cancellation due to the weather coming today. Tonight's game Rush at Islanders - March 3rd has been cancelled.
District of Guysborough Donates $25,000 to Canadian Red Cros...10:38 am | Read Full Article
A special council meeting was held following the monthly committee of the whole in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough last night where council passed a motion to donate $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund. The federal government has pledged to match donations making the contribution $50,000. MODG Warden Vernon Pitts […]
Dialysis Pilot Project to be launched in April in Cheticamp8:42 am | Read Full Article
Improved access to dialysis in rural areas is the focus of an innovative pilot project that will take place this spring. Starting in April, Nova Scotia Health will pilot a dialysis program based at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Cheticamp. The program will offer dialysis through a new model of care using machines with […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]