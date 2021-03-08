BOY – Lindsay and Jeff MacInnis, Nevada Valley
Women Read! Women Lead! Feminist Storytelling 4 Equity and Justice. That's the theme of International Women's Week, organized by the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre. http://bit.ly/2PJ4BdA
Late Bus:
193, Inverness, Laurie Pitre, SAERC,Tamarac Education Centre, 30 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
Coady International Institute Announces Course Offerings for...11:40 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s Coady International Institute has announced its course offerings for 2021-22. The Coady’s Director of the International Centre for Women’s Leadership Eileen Alma says there are 15 courses planned, beginning in April. Alma say all courses will be offered on-line because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alma says some of the courses the Coady has offered […]
Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre Has a Number of Eve...9:31 am | Read Full Article
A number of activities are planned over the coming days as the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre marks International Women’s Week. The celebrations start today with International Women’s Day. The theme this year of the week is “Women Read! Women Lead! Feminist Storytelling 4 Equity and Justice”. Resource Centre Executive Director Wyanne Sandler says with the […]
X-Men Basketball Head Coach Steve Konchalski ends 46-year Ca...10:38 am | Read Full Article
Tributes were paid to St. FX X-Men Basketball Head Coach Steve Konchalski over the weekend as he led his team onto the court for the final time in a varsity game. Konchalksi’s X-Men defeated Acadia 99-76 in the inaugural Coach K Challenge, an annual game between the two teams. It was Coach K’s 919th victory. Following […]