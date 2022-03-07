BOY – Brianna Eison and Darren DeGruchy, Harve Boucher
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus: Rte 195 in Inverness, serving SAERC, Tamarac Education Centre, will be 15 minutes late the afternoon.
Some residents of the Judique area say they've been having issues in getting their mail at community mail boxes this winter. http://bit.ly/3ISsztk
Antigonish Boat Club Fund-Raising on a Kayak Project for Ant...10:40 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Boat Club is working on a project aimed at creating access to kayaking along Antigonish Harbour. Boat Club Board Member Claire MacDonnell says the idea for the project began last summer; it wanted to offer kayaking lessons. However, they were having difficulty in obtaining kayaks or people who could instruct or lead guided tours. […]
Judique area Residents Express Frustration with Community Ma...10:26 am | Read Full Article
Some residents in the Judique area are frustrated with accessing their outdoor mail boxes this winter. The community mail boxes were installed last fall after the Judique Post Office closed. Residents Flo Campbell and Mildred Lynn MacDonald say the problems began to surface in January as the temperature dropped. At times, they say residents were […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]