RCMP officers on scene of barricaded persons in the 600 block of Hedgeville Rd. in #Hedgeville #PictouCounty. Hedgeville Rd. currently closed b/w Hwy. 6 & Grant Rd., pls avoid area to allow officers to do their work.
John Landry's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
Nova Scotia Summer Fest will be back on August 19 & 20, 2022 in Antigonsih with @WalkOffTheEarth, @thetrews , @neondreams , @JimmyRankin and many more. Tickets on sale now at http://www.nssummerfest.ca. Don’t miss this!
Gaelic College set to offer First Year Foundation Program fo...9:50 am | Read Full Article
The Mabou campus of the Gaelic College will launch its first year foundation program for university students in the fall. It’s a partnership with Cape Breton University with courses which meet first year requirements for arts students at CBU. Students can continue in the Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Community Studies program at CBU […]
Inverness County Deputy Warden Welcomes Provincial Support f...9:42 am | Read Full Article
The Deputy Warden of Inverness expressed her support for the provincial government’s recent announcement for the Continuing Care Sector. Bonny MacIsaac told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that one of the highlights was the announcement of $22 million over two years to cover tuition costs for over 2,000 students in the Continuing […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]