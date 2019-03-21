GIRL – Madison Mackenzie and Aubrey Pinkham, Coddles Harbour
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are a number of positives measures in the federal budget. https://t.co/iJ8cty4y0K
Last year's Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish has garnered a national sport tourism award. https://t.co/sRT9aaASpL
Fraser says Federal Budget to Have a Positive Impact to Loca...9:54 am | Read Full Article
A local MP said he is pleased with what’s to be found in the recently tabled federal budget. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said there are issues in the budget that will have local impacts, such as the rural and remote high speed internet plan that would see 95 per cent of Canadians connected by […]
2018 Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish wins Nati...8:21 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games in Antigonish has won a national sport tourism award . At the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance’s annual Prestige Awards in Ottawa yesterday, the games captured the Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year award. The games were nominated along with Sobeys and Michelin Corporate Foundation for their sponsorship of […]
