BOY – Jessica and Chris Kennedy, Margaree
Provincial Health officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/3qIwZJL
Community Notice: Residents are reminded to keep your dog on a leash while out for a walk within the community.
You are also required to please carry waste bags or a waste scooper to pick-up after your dog and dispose of their waste properly.
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:17 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new case in the Western Zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating as required. There are 24 active cases of the virus, two less than Tuesday. Two people are in hospital, […]
County of Antigonish Receives Community Spirit Award9:23 am | Read Full Article
While the County of Antigonish received a community spirit award from Lt.-Gov. Arthur J LeBlanc, Warden Owen McCarron gave the credit to residents. The awards are usually handed out annually to four Nova Scotia Communities. McCarron explained this year it went to every municipality in recognition of the tough year the province saw with covid […]
Two Former St. FX Varsity Athletes Chosen for the USports Fe...3:14 pm | Read Full Article
Two former varsity athletes with ties to St. FX University are among 18 participants selected for U Sports’ 2021-22 Female Apprentice Coach program. The program aims to increase the number of women in coaching positions across Canadian Universities. It matches apprentice coaches who have recently graduated with a head coach in one of 11 U […]