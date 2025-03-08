March Break Activities Planned in the Town of New Glasgow

The Town of New Glasgow announced a list of activities taking place in the town for March Break.

There is a free skate at the Pictou County Wellness Centre set for Monday, March 10, from 1-2 p.m., a free viewing of the Garfield movie at Glasgow Square Theatre on March 11 at 6 p.m., a free winter guided night walk at Roy Island Trail on March 12 at 6 p.m., and free games and crafts events at Ward 1 Social and Recreation Centre from 10-11 a.m. on March 13, and at North End Recreation Centre from 2-3 p.m. on March 14.

Maritime Marionettes will make stops at the Glasgow Square Theatre on Friday, March 14, at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the Town of New Glasgow’s March Break activities and to see what else is happening that week, visit the programs and activities section of newglasgow.ca