X-Men Hockey’s Chase Marchand Headed to Chicago Blackhawks Development Camp

St. FX X-Men Hockey Goaltender Chase Marchand has been invited to attend the Chicago

Blackhawks development camp next week. The camp opens Monday, the 16th and continues until Friday, the 20th at MB Ice Arena in Chicago.

His coach at St. FX, Brad Peddle says Marchand intends to play pro hockey after graduation and this camp will give him a chance to showcase his abilities among Chicago’s top prospects. Marchand was the U Sports Goaltender of the Year, a first team all-Canadian and an AUS MVP last season.

Peddle will also be at the camp as a guest coach for the week.