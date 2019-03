St. FX X-Men Goaltender Chase Marchand is moving to the pro hockey ranks. Marchand has

signed with the Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League, an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. Marchand participated in the Blackhawks development camp last summer.

Marchand was last year’s U Sports Goaltender of the year, and led the X-Men to a bronze medal finish at the recent U Sports Men’s Hockey Championship