Margaree area Credit Union Members Lobby to Keep their Branch

The St. Patrick's Parish Hall in Northeast Margaree was packed Tuesday night, as residents offered their case to save the branch.

Brian Peters of the Margaree Save our Credit Union Committee says an alternative was presented by the community; to move the branch to a more centralized location, in Margaree Forks, adjacent to the Margaree Co-op.

East Coast Credit Union officials have agreed to discuss the proposal, something Peters says is reason for optimism.

In the meantime, Peters says they are gathering data on savings and loans and financial needs of the community which they will share with the board. Peters says if the board rejects the proposal of a Margaree Forks branch, the community is prepared to talk to other Credit Unions on Cape Breton.