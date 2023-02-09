Maria Fraser named Community Sport Navigator for the Town and County of Antigonish

Maria Fraser is the new Community Sport Navigator for the Town and County of Antigonish.

The Community Sport Navigator position is part of a three-year pilot project with Sport Nova Scotia. Fraser, who began the job in December, said her goal in the role is to connect with local community groups and sport organizations to identify barriers preventing adults and children from participating in sport, and find ways to overcome those challenges.

She said the general goal is to create a movement towards a healthier more active lifestyle for community members.