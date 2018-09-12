Marine Atlantic Ferry Rescues Local Fishermen

Three local fishermen made it back to land thanks to the response of a commercial ferry.

Darrell Mercer, corporate communications manager for Marine Atlantic, said they received a distress call from the rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax at 10 p.m. on Monday, about a vessel in distress around 90 kilometres northeast of Sydney. Mercer said the company dispatched the Leif Ericson, which was about 50 miles off of Port aux Basques at the time of the call.

The ferry arrived to three fishermen in the water and a vessel engulfed in flames.

After being picked up, the ferry dropped the off fishermen at Port aux Basques so one of the fishermen could visit hospital. They then returned to Sydney. The vessel was owned by the We’koqma’q First Nation.

Mercer said Marine Atlantic will respond to distress calls whenever necessary, noting the last time he can remember this happening was in 2014. He also said Marine Atlantic crews are highly trained in search and rescue activities. He added Marine Atlantic was pleased there was a successful outcome.