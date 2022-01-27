Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series announces plans for 2022 Season

Management for the Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series announced a title sponsor, its 2022 schedule, race sponsors, and a 25-car registration list.

Auto World Truro Ltd. will sponsor the series seven-race schedule in 2022.

The Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series will race at five different tracks, including Riverside Speedway. Drivers will accumulate championship points at each event and the driver with the most points after the seventh race will be crowned the inaugural Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series champion.

Series race sponsors are also being announced in conjunction with the schedule release and include NAPA Auto Parts/Henry’s Auto Pro (for the three Riverside races). Races at Riverside are scheduled for July 22, August 20, and September 10.

Of the 25 registered racers, there are some local names with Corey Breen, Daniel Delorey, Brad DeCoste, Dale Richardson, and Kevin Morse.