Maritime Angus Field Days in Antigonish This Week

The Maritime Angus Field Days is coming to Antigonish this weekend. It’s the first time it’s been hosted in Antigonish. It’s held each year and hosted on a rotational basis by the provincial Angus Assocation. This year’s event is particularly significant, as it has not been held since 2019.

The Field Days, set for Saturday and Sunday, attracts about 60 participants from the Maritimes, as well as representatives from the Canadian Angus Association board and staff. There will be workshops, guest speakers and a junior show for youth, featuring competitions in artwork, graphic design, judging, showmanship and confirmation of cattle.

Lindenhill Cattle Company in Saltsprings will be the host venue. There will also be a dinner, awards, and auction at St. FX University’s Dennis Hall. Sponsors for the Field Days include the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Antigonish Farm and Garden Co-Op, Atlantic Stockyards Limited, Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance, Green Diamond Equipment and Nova Scotia Cattle Producers.