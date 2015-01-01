Maritime Fishermen’s Union Local 4 contributes $5,000 to Food Banks

The Maritime Fishermen`s Union Local 4 is once again donating $5,000 to support Feed Nova Scotia.

This is the second year in a row the union, which includes fishers in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, made such a donation to Feed Nova Scotia, the umbrella organization for food banks across the province.

Ruth Inniss, fisheries advisor with the MFU, said the decision was made at a recent meeting in Stellarton. She noted the membership of local 4 decided there are a number of Nova Scotians are in need of some help and decided to make the $5,000 contribution again. She added the funds came from a crab allocation.

Inniss said Feed Nova Scotia is an amazing organization to work with.

Inniss said it would be nice to see other organization follow suit and help fellow Nova Scotians in need.