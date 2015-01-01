Maritime Fuels Goes Bankrupt: Customers on Pre-paid Plans Urged to Stop Payments

The Province is warning customers of Maritime Fuels to take steps to stop pre-scheduled payments after the company declared bankruptcy this week. Customers on a prepayment plan for their home heating fuel should contact their financial institution or credit card company and stop payments right away. The Nova Scotia-based fuel company filed for bankruptcy and a licensed insolvency trustee was appointed on Thursday. Under bankruptcy legislation, the trustee is in charge of dealing with creditors. Nova Scotians who have already paid for fuel they haven’t received should contact P.W.C. to ensure that they will hear from the trustee as arrangements are made to pay off the company’s debts. The Province doesn’t know how many Maritime Fuels customers were on a prepayment plan.