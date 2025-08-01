Maritime Junior Hockey League adopts Pilot Project for Facial Protection

The Maritime Junior Hockey League today announced its board of directors approved a pilot project for the 2025-26 season that will see the league follow the International Ice Hockey Federation Rule 202 for facial protection and adopt the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Rule Book.

The adoption of the facial protection rule means players 18 years of age or older as of Dec. 31 of the current season have the option to wear half-face protection, while those under the age of 18 must continue to wear full-face protection. The MHL will also adopt the QMJHL Rule Book in its entirety, with the exception of specific playing rules identified and agreed upon by Hockey Canada and the MHL, which will be finalized before the beginning of the 2025-26 season.