Maritime Launch Services and South Korean Launch Service Company Innospace Explore hosting HANBIT Launch System at Spaceport Nova Scotia Near Canso

Maritime Launch Services and Innospace, a South Korean satellite launch service provider, announced the companies entered into a non-binding letter of intent to explore the potential hosting of Innospace’s HANBIT launch system at MLS’s orbital launch facility, Spaceport Nova Scotia, just outside of Canso.

Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, said the company’s been successful in changing its market strategy to offer an airport model where they are leasing pads like how airports lease space for aircraft to use.

In a release, Matier stated the spaceport is being developed as a full-service, dual-use responsive spaceport, providing licensed site launch infrastructure, range coordination, safety oversight, and scalable multi-pad capability

For Maritime Launch Services, stated the release, the letter of intent represents continued progress in positioning Spaceport Nova Scotia as a leading commercial orbital launch site in North America.